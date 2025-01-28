Referendum date set for Cresswell Neighbourhood Plan
All residents in Cresswell parish who are registered to vote will be able to have a say on the plan.
If a majority of voting residents are in favour of the plan, it will be used by county council officers to make decisions on planning applications in the Cresswell parish.
Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after our communities said: “Neighbourhood planning enables communities to play a much stronger role in shaping the areas in which they live and work and in influencing the location and design of development proposals.
“It is really important that the local community have their say,so if you live in Cresswell why not put the date in your diary now as a reminder to vote on the day.”
The polls will take place from 7am until 10pm on Thursday March 6 and people will be able to find details of which polling station to attend on their polling card.
The Cresswell Neighbourhood Plan and accompanying documents can be viewed on the County Council’s Neighbourhood Planning website at: www.northumberland.gov.uk/ourplan.
The referendum will run in the same way as a local election and new applications to register to vote must be received by Tuesday, February 18. Any new applications for postal voting must be received in the Elections Office by 5pm on Wednesday, February 19.
Residents should contact the elections team as soon as possible on 01670 624844 if they want to register to vote or register for postal voting.
