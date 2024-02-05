Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The planning referendum, on Thursday, March 14, is being held to get residents’ views on whether they wish to support a plan which addresses issues local people have identified as important in their area.

If a majority of residents who vote are in favour, it will be used to make decisions on planning applications in the parish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All residents in the parish who are registered to vote will be able to have a say.

Belford.

They must remember to take photographic Voter ID if they are voting at the polling station.

Accepted forms of ID include: a photocard driving licence (full or provisional), passport, concessionary travel pass, such as an older person’s bus pass, or blue badge. Voters will be able to use expired photo ID, as long as it remains a good enough likeness for the polling station staff to be able to identify the voter. The photo ID should be the original version and not a copy.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate either online or by completing a paper application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New applications to register to vote must be received by Tuesday, February 27 and new applications for postal voting must be received in the Elections Office by 5pm on Wednesday, February 28.

Residents should contact the elections team on 01670 624844 if they want to register to vote or register for postal voting.