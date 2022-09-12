Plans have been submitted to carry out alterations to Ladyburn House which would create an extra 23 flats.

The proposed reconfiguration would create 33 one bedroom flats, nine two bedroom and one three bedroom homes.

A planning report on behalf of Bernard Horwood of Chartergrade Ltd states: ‘The site comprises of a two-story block of flats currently affording 10 flats on the ground floor and 10 flats on the first floor.

Ladyburn House in Hadston.

‘The Strategic Housing Market Assessment (SHMA) indicates that, the majority of need is expected to be for two bedroom and three bedroom properties, together with some one bedroom homes. There is a small need for larger dwellings of four or more bedrooms.

‘In terms of dwelling types, need is split equally between houses for families upsizing and first time buyers/movers, and bungalows or level-access accommodation for older people

downsizing, together with flats.

‘Analysis of aspirations and expectations in the SHMA however suggests a greater need for one and two bedroom bungalows and level-access flats/apartments, further emphasising the need to meet the needs of an ageing population.

‘Due to the site’s location, consideration of impact on residential amenity is effectively limited to consideration of the existing flats (which will be ‘de-canted’ during the redevelopment of the site). The proposed development has been assessed and is not considered to have a significant impact on residential amenity.’