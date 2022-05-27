Redevelopment plans at Northumberland wedding venue get the green light

Charlton Hall owner Richard Shell plans to restore the walled garden to create a cafe, restaurant, shop and function space.

The proposed redevelopment of the Grade II listed walled garden includes work to create an access road and an 80-space car park.

David Love, specialist senior officer delegating approval, reported: ‘The proposed development will enhance and grow an existing business, as well as reuse a heritage asset and encourage tourism into the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlton Hall, Chathill.

‘The proposed development will also be a service offering the local and wider community through the option to visit the garden, shop, café, and restaurant.

‘The application offers the opportunity to retain the walled garden and bring it back into a long-term sustainable use.’