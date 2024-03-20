Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The building, on Front Street, was closed in 2020 after nearly 70 years as it began to age, and will now be knocked down to make way for a new facility.

A substation behind the library needs to be moved and replaced before construction can begin, and Northern Powergrid has begun site investigations ahead of this work starting.

Once the substation is relocated a new library and community space, six apartments, and a Newcastle Building Society community partnership branch will be built, in line with existing planning permission.

The library has been closed since 2020. (Photo by North Tyneside Council)

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside, Dame Norma Redfearn, said: “We know that people in Tynemouth have been waiting eagerly for this scheme. Having a local developer on board and beginning the process of moving the substation is great news.

“Tynemouth Library has been an important asset for seven decades, but the building was showing its age. The new library will be bigger, brighter, more modern, and more accessible.

“Our partnership with Newcastle Building Society brings a financial services branch to Tynemouth. It’s a positive gain for the community at a time when so many banks are closing.

“The new homes are in a fantastic location, on the doorstep of Tynemouth’s vibrant shops and hospitality and within walking distance of public transport.”

The library will feature information and education resources, books for all ages aimed at reading for pleasure, and free internet access.

Portable bookcases will allow the space to be opened up for community events. The facilities will be able to open during usual business hours, compared to two days a week previously, thanks to the partnership with Newcastle Building Society.

Tynemouth Library will be Newcastle Building Society’s fifth community partnership branch.

Michael Conville, chief customer officer at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We understand the impact of bank branch closures on our communities, and unfortunately North Tyneside has seen several banks leave over the past few years.