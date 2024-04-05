Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been just over two years since the new Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre in Tweedmouth opened its doors to the public and during that time it has gone from strength to strength, with membership numbers also at an all-time high.

Thousands of residents and visitors, of all ages, have enjoyed the new facilities at the £22.6million centre, funded by Northumberland County Council. They include a state-of-the-art gym, pools, a spa, indoor bowling green, a wide range of exercise classes, soft play, a café and much more.

Figures show a 68 per cent increase in attendance – from 211,305 at the old centre to 355,383 attendances at the new centre.

Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre.

Fitness membership has almost doubled to 1,700, compared to under 900 at the old facility.

The number of children on the Learn to Swim programme has doubled to more than 400 children, compared to under 200 at the old centre.

In addition, over the last year there have been over 84,000 swimming visits, 93,700 gym visits and 33,700 fitness class visits.

Jeff Watson, county council cabinet member for promoting healthy lives, said: “It is fantastic to see that this sports centre is proving so popular and the activities and classes are helping residents to enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

“It is a first-class venue with welcoming and experienced staff and a huge variety of activities on offer. Memberships have almost doubled and participation is continuing to increase.

“The record attendance figures speak for themselves.”

The fitness timetable includes Body Balance, Body Combat, studio cycling, Zumba, abs and toning workouts – as well as more holistic offerings such as Age Well, yoga, Pilates and relaxation and meditation.

To support residents with health challenges, there are specialist exercise classes for those with Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis, there is dementia football and a GP exercise on referral class.

