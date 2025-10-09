Plans for new public information displays and speakers at Chathill railway station are included in the latest public notices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sella Controls has submitted a planning application to Northumberland County Council for two post-mounted displays on platform one and another on platform 2.

Its application on behalf of Northern states: “As part of the Northern Trains CIS Replacement Programme, Chathill station is due to have upgrades, and will need provided with new station information assets around the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The reason for this proposal is to enhance the customer experience whilst using the station and to increase reliability.

Chathill railway station.

"Existing cable routes will be utilised where possible to reduce visual impact of the installations.”

Two objections have been submitted by local residents with concerns about noise pollution from the proposed sound system.

Elsewhere, Hotels International has applied for permission to provide an external door opening to staircase, along with an internal separating wall and relocated bar at the Angel Inn in Wooler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in Wooler, Sally Cartwright has applied to remove a window and replace with a door at 17 Tenter Hill.

In Berwick, De Vere Heritage Ltd is seeking listed building consent to paint external sandstone elevations at Governors House, Palace Green.

In Warkworth, Michael Turner has applied for discharge of condition 4 (large-scale drawings) on an approved application at 8 Bridge Street.

Plans for a timber balcony to the rear of 8 Dacre Street in Morpeth have been submitted by Iain Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Watson is seeking listed building consent for internal alterations to a first floor office at 25 Main Street, Ponteland.

Dr Shaun Cutler has applied for discharge of dondition 3 (Construction Method Statement) and 5 (Ecology) on an approved application at West Fenwick Farm Bungalow.

Whalton Primary School has applied for full planning permission and listed building consent for the installation of new softwood timber fencing and gates to create a new separate walkway within the school's external yard area to separate from the Preschool and After School Club (PAWS). It also wants to repair or replace existing timber fencing to the school's boundary.

In Guyzance, Michael Blackburn is proposing an aluminium framed greenhouse onto a natural sandstone paved base.

Cambo Village Hall Committee is seeking listed building consent to repair windows and replace existing single glazed units with double glazed units.