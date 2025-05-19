Rachael Hogg has been chosen by her fellow Morpeth Town councillors as the new Mayor of Morpeth for the period May 2025 to May 2026.

Her fundraising over the next 12 months will go to Macmillan Cancer Support. It offers emotional, practical, physical and financial support to people living with cancer and their families.

The previous Mayor was Betty Bawn and she raised more than £9,000 for her chosen charity, The Oswin Project. The new Deputy Mayor is Coun Wendy Fail.

Coun Hogg said: “I am extremely flattered and honoured to be selected for the role of Mayor of Morpeth. I have been a town councillor for eight years and I was previously Deputy Mayor in 2020/21.

From left, Tracey Bell, town clerk, Coun Rachael Hogg, new Morpeth Mayor, and Coun David Bawn. Picture courtesy of Coun Bawn.

“I am looking forward to representing Morpeth and meeting lots of new people and singing the praises of our unique town.

“I am appointing my friend and former Mayor, Coun David Bawn, as my Consort and look forward to an engaging and memorable year with his expert guidance and support.

“I have chosen a cause that is very close to mine and my family’s hearts and I’m sure many residents of Morpeth. I will be hosting many new and interesting fundraising events in the next year and I hope they are well supported by the town and my fellow councillors.”

Coun Bawn said: “I am very proud of my mother, Betty Bawn, who has done a tireless job, and I can think of no-one better to take her place than my good friend Rachael.

“When I was Mayor she was a very supportive deputy and I’m honoured to support her as her official consort in the coming year.”