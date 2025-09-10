Students in Prudhoe have returned to the town’s high school for the first time since it was forced to close due to safety concerns.

Cracks were discovered in Prudhoe Community High School’s building in February, with pupils unable to be taught at the site.

The youngsters were initially taught online before an alternative location was secured at Sunderland College’s Washington Campus on Wearside. Despite the challenging situation – including a round trip of more than 30 miles a day – the students recently posted successful exam results for both GCSEs and A-levels.

School leaders have issued thanks to staff, pupils and families, as well as the wider education sector and Northumberland County Council for their support over the past seven months.

Headteacher Annmarie Moore said: “We have unpacked over 800 crates and set our classrooms up and ready for learning. Following what has been a very challenging year for our school community, we are so pleased to return to Prudhoe.

“The school has been painted and cleaned, and we are ready for an exciting year ahead. Examination results at both GCSE and A-level have continued to be excellent.

“A higher proportion of our students achieved grade A* in A-levels compared to schools regionally and nationally. Over 90% of students secured their first choice of university.

“GCSE results were also excellent with almost 80% of students achieving grades 4 and above in English, and similarly in mathematics. Over 50% of all grades were grade 5 and above and 85% of students achieved a grade 4 or above in English or mathematics.

“We are incredibly proud of achievements in all subject areas, including our vocational subjects. Our students and staff adapted to the many changes and challenges they were faced with, and did this with such resilience and great humour.

“These results reflect the commitment and determination they had to overcome all of the obstacles they faced in the final months leading into their examinations.”

A spokesman for the Cheviot Learning Trust academy chain added: “Cheviot Learning Trust is delighted that the school is ready to provide an excellent learning environment once again at Prudhoe. As the trust looks forward to the new academic year, the main commitment stands as always, to support young people to achieve their very best.

“During the unprecedented time, staff, students and families demonstrated remarkable resilience, positivity and determination, ensuring the continuity of learning and the smooth running of day-to-day school life.”

Local county councillor Gordon Stewart, who represents the Prudhoe South ward where PCHS is located, gave his full support as the students returned to their studies.

Coun Stewart said: “Welcome home. It is fantastic news that the school is back providing excellent education for our young people in their home town.

“The school is a huge part of the local community, where everyone has rallied around to show their support.”

Coun Angie Scott, who represents the Prudhoe West and Mickley ward, added: “This is really positive. It is great for the kids to be back.

“I’m sure parents will be really glad that their children are back local now. The closure of the building didn’t have any real impact on exam results, which is a real credit to the school, the staff and pupils.”