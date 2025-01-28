Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As progress on the new The Maltings venue in Berwick gathers pace, a second consultation is being held in the town in February.

It comes after Northumberland County Council hosted two public consultation events on the planned transformation of the main venue on Eastern Lane, before a planning application is submitted to the local authority next month.

An online survey at nland.uk/Maltings25 runs until February 7 for those who were unable to make it along.

Now, people’s views are being sought on plans for a fully-refurbished Gymnasium Gallery at the town’s Barracks – providing an additional 150 capacity, year-round venue for exhibitions, arts and live events.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

The drop-in, which is being held at The Maltings, will take place on Tuesday, February 4 between 4pm and 8pm.

Those who are unable to make it along to this event have an opportunity to take part in an online survey at nland.cc/Gym25 from February 3 until February 10.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “I am really grateful for all those who came along to The Maltings to share their views and it’s clear there is overwhelming support for the transformation of the theatre and the regenerational effect on the town.

“We are getting ever closer to this project becoming a reality and I hope people can share their views on these latest proposals for the Gymnasium Gallery.”

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour added: “I am looking forward to this and all the works ahead at this magnificent building that has been preserved by English Heritage to give it a new lease of life for the town and will draw tourists to see its transformation.”