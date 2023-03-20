The scheme involves refurbishment of the internal fixtures and fitting to the male, female and disabled facilities.

Teams will also be carrying out repairs to the roof and render facade of the building. A baby changing facility will also be added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Mather, Wooler ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: “I am over the moon to hear we have a start date for the refurbishment of Wooler public toilets. I have looked for investment in this facility for a while and am pleased we are actively stepping up to provide quality services for residents and visitors alike.”

Wooler public toilets.

There will also be a complete revamp of the St Mary’s Wynd toilets in Hexham, which have been closed since 2017.

Both sets of public toilets are due to reopen in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The improvements are part of a wider £1.35m three-year programme of works to improve the standard of all of the 54 public toilets in the county for which the council has responsibility.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services at Northumberland County Council, said: “At a time when many councils are closing toilets we are investing in them.