Alnwick’s Christmas lights team are getting ready to finish off their annual display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes for many months preparing and repairing decorations.

There is a six week build up to the switch-on event on Friday, November 21 when they carry out the task of putting up close to 200 displays plus miles of lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To finish off the work, a temporary road closure is planned on Bondgate Within from its junction with Hotspur Street between 8am and 10am on Sunday, November 2.

The Alnwick Christmas lights team pictured last year.

The closure has been requested by Northumberland County Council on behalf of Alnwick Town Council for the installation of Christmas lights.

A similar closure is scheduled for their removal on January 18l.

Elsewhere, resurfacing works have been scheduled for parts of Alnwick town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A temporary road closure order is planned on Bailiffgate and Canongate from November 10-14 between 8am and 5pm.

The closure will be in place on Bailiffgate from its junction with the Peth heading in a westerly direction for 137 metres and on Canongate from its point with Bailiffgate heading in a northwesterly direction for 322 metres.

In Rennington, overhead pole maintenance work is planned on Church Road from its junction with Orchard Loaning. The road is expected to be closed on November 6-7 between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

A temporary road closure is also planned on the U3061 Shawden Hill junction to Rothill junction, near Alnwick. Civil works are planned from October 27 to November 8 between 8am and 5pm, with resurfacing works scheduled on November 10-11, also 8am to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gully and drainage repair works are scheduled on the C69 between Chathill and Swinhoe. The road is expected to be closed at all times between October 27-31.

Civils and resurfacing works are planned on the C168 between the Bushy Gap junction and Lonning junction from its junction with the B6344, near Longframlington. It is expected the road will be closed for civils from October 27 to November 7 between 8am and 5pm and for resurfacing from November 12-14, from 8am to 5pm. A 40mph speed restriction will also be in place to protect the new carriageway surface whilst the road is reopened to the public outside of working hours.