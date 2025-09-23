The latest public notices for the Berwick and Berwickshire areas include a proposal to dispose of land.

The notice in full says that Northumberland County Council “intends to dispose of an area of land comprising approximately 0.79 acres located at Etal Road, Berwick-upon-Tweed, which consists of or forms part of an open space area”.

It goes on to say: “A plan showing the area of the intended disposal can be requested by emailing [email protected]

“Objections to the intended disposal must be made in writing and addressed to: Jenni Williams, Strategic Estates, Northumberland County Council, County Hall, Morpeth, Northumberland NE61 2EF to be received no later than noon on 17th October 2025.”

In addition, there is an order in effect this week from Scottish Borders Council that during the hours of 7am to 4pm on the relevant days, “no person shall drive or cause or permit to be driven any vehicle along the C123 at Lower Burnmouth”.

It came into force on Monday, September 22 and is expected to remain in effect for a period of five days between the hours stated above.

There is no alternative route. A map showing the restriction can be seen at www.tellmescotland.gov.uk