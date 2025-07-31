Members of the public are invited to have their say over plans for a proposed 53-home development in Coldstream.

A planning bid to Scottish Borders Council for 59 homes on former industrial land was withdrawn in March.

Northumberland-based Sincera Retail Solutions Ltd is aiming to redevelop the old Rutherfords yard on Duns Road.

Deemed a ‘major housing development’, the plan was to redevelop the land to provide 36 flats and 23 dwelling houses.

A new planning bid was submitted last month for a slightly reduced number of homes.

But the application raised a number of objections from residents locally over inadequate access, increased traffic, tree removal, inadequate public consultation, legal issues and poor design.

The bid was marked ‘withdrawn’ in March as the new agent for the developer, the Edinburgh-based Pegasus Group, pledged “meaningful engagement” with the community ahead of a new application being submitted.

Now Pegasus has submitted a revised application for a reduced number of 53 homes – 38 flats and 15 dwelling homes.

Following the withdrawal of the original application, the new concept is to make alterations to the layout following comments and objections raised by Coldstream Community Council (CCC) and the public.

Now a special meeting of CCC is to be held on Thursday, August 14, from 7pm, in an attempt to gauge the public’s views on the revised proposals.

If you wish to have a specific question tabled at the meeting, you must email [email protected]

A report with the planning bid stated: “The driving force behind the updated layout was to listen to comments from local residents and the planning case officer to try and maximise the space available, whilst also improving the area.”