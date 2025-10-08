A Northumberland County Council public consultation in relation to potential options for a permanent safety barrier at Blyth Beach is underway.

Storms in recent years have depleted sand levels and created a significant height difference between the promenade and the beach below.

This led to the council placing temporary barriers along the promenade edge to try to prevent falls from height, although some beach users have criticised their appearance as spoiling the nice views.

Now, the local authority has launched an online consultation about a permanent barrier and its overview on the webpage includes the following: “Sand levels at the beach are impossible to predict and, whilst the difference in height between the promenade and beach may not always be large, we can be certain that a significant risk of a fall from height will continue to present a risk to visitors to the promenade from time to time.

“As part of the process of considering and assessing options, it is important that the council receives the views of local residents, visitors to the site and local businesses.

“The following survey will allow respondents to rank preferences in the style and colour of potential railings or balustrade, and to provide brief comments.

“It is important to note that full consideration of options for a permanent barrier, whilst taking into consideration the views of stakeholders and the public, must also be based on the financial resources available to the county council and other factors such as the on-going maintenance costs and sustainability of different options.”

For more information and to have your say by doing the survey, which runs until November 1, go to https://nland.cc/BlythProm