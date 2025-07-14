The Neighbourhood Plan for Alnwick and Denwick has benefited the town and the two parishes since it was published in 2017, but after eight years the town council has decided it is time to update it to reflect changes in the area.

The local authority has been working on a review of the plan, which sets out a vision of what the area needs and how development and change should be managed in the future.

The plan will form a framework for any important planning decisions up until 2036.

In 2023 and 2024, residents were asked for their first thoughts on the issues facing the town and how they may be tackled in the review.

Drop-in sessions will be held at the Studio at Alnwick Playhouse.

A draft of the review has been prepared based on this feedback and now every local household and business is about to get a leaflet setting out the main points of the revised plan.

It is divided into eight sections covering essential areas such as climate change, housing, employment, the economy, the town centre, transport, the environment, community facilities and heritage.

A questionnaire and feedback form will also be included and householders will be asked to return these to one of the designated local drop-off points.

There will be eight weeks to comment on the plan, from July 18 until September 12. During this period, two Saturday morning drop-in sessions will be held at the Studio at Alnwick Playhouse – the first on Saturday, July 26 from 9.30am to 12.30pm – and there will also be drop-ins at the Community Centre, along with an evening discussion event at the Lindisfarne Centre on September 2.

Chairman of the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, Coun Geoff Watson, said: “This is a first draft of the Neighbourhood Plan Review and nothing is finalised yet.

“It’s your plan for the town’s future, so it’s really important that everyone in Alnwick and Denwick takes the opportunity to shape how we want to live by taking part in this consultation and sharing your ideas with us.”

After this consultation period, the plan will be revised and submitted to Northumberland County Council. It will carry out a further consultation and arrange an independent examination before a final chance to approve the plan in a local referendum.

The full plan is available to read online at https://alnwick-tc.gov.uk/alnwick-denwick-neighbourhood-plan