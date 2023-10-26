Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Tyneside Council has approved, after initially refusing, leisure giant Malhotra’s plans to bulldoze the pub and replace it with a new shop, cafe, and 14 new flats.

The move comes despite vocal political and local opposition both last year and now due to parking, overlooking, and over-shading concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have now threatened the development with a ‘Right to Light’ injunction, as they fear the development could overshadow neighbouring homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sandpiper pub in Cullercoats can now be demolished to make way for the development. (Photo by LDRS)

Cllr Willie Samuel, who spoke against the proposals, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I am incredibly disappointed this decision has gone this way but I can reassure residents the fight will go on.

"Until the bulldozers are on the site we can still turn this around.”

Earlier plans to demolish the pub had been rejected by the local authority in December last year following a similar outcry from locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Malhotra appealed the rejection to the planning inspectorate in February 2023.

The appeal was dismissed on a technicality but the government’s planning inspector found no faults with the proposals themselves, branded North Tyneside Council’s rejection as “unreasonable,” and ordered the authority to pay Malhotra’s appeal costs.

Councillors were warned at last night’s planning meeting that the planning inspector’s previous findings were a serious consideration and another rejection could incur further penalties against the local authority.

The planning committee approved the demolition in a split decision of six in favour and two against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, property firm Lichfield’s Harvey Emms said: “In terms of daylight and sunlight, an independent report was written and in terms of the appeal that was updated by an accredited surveyor.

"The inspector reviewed that and found that our scheme was fully in accordance with standards.

“In terms of impact, amenity, daylight, sunlight, and overlooking, they were all deemed acceptable by the inspector.”