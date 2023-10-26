News you can trust since 1854
Pub in Cullercoats will be demolished to make way for supermarket, cafe, and flats, despite local objections

The Sandpiper pub in Cullercoats has been approved for demolition and redevelopment, but a local councillor claims “the fight will go on.”
By Austen Shakespeare
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:38 BST
North Tyneside Council has approved, after initially refusing, leisure giant Malhotra’s plans to bulldoze the pub and replace it with a new shop, cafe, and 14 new flats.

The move comes despite vocal political and local opposition both last year and now due to parking, overlooking, and over-shading concerns.

Residents have now threatened the development with a ‘Right to Light’ injunction, as they fear the development could overshadow neighbouring homes.

The Sandpiper pub in Cullercoats can now be demolished to make way for the development. (Photo by LDRS)The Sandpiper pub in Cullercoats can now be demolished to make way for the development. (Photo by LDRS)
The Sandpiper pub in Cullercoats can now be demolished to make way for the development. (Photo by LDRS)
Cllr Willie Samuel, who spoke against the proposals, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I am incredibly disappointed this decision has gone this way but I can reassure residents the fight will go on.

"Until the bulldozers are on the site we can still turn this around.”

Earlier plans to demolish the pub had been rejected by the local authority in December last year following a similar outcry from locals.

However, Malhotra appealed the rejection to the planning inspectorate in February 2023.

The appeal was dismissed on a technicality but the government’s planning inspector found no faults with the proposals themselves, branded North Tyneside Council’s rejection as “unreasonable,” and ordered the authority to pay Malhotra’s appeal costs.

Councillors were warned at last night’s planning meeting that the planning inspector’s previous findings were a serious consideration and another rejection could incur further penalties against the local authority.

The planning committee approved the demolition in a split decision of six in favour and two against.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, property firm Lichfield’s Harvey Emms said: “In terms of daylight and sunlight, an independent report was written and in terms of the appeal that was updated by an accredited surveyor.

"The inspector reviewed that and found that our scheme was fully in accordance with standards.

“In terms of impact, amenity, daylight, sunlight, and overlooking, they were all deemed acceptable by the inspector.”

Mr Emms went on to state neither council officers nor the planning inspector found substantial enough parking or intrusion problems to warrant the scheme to be rejected.

