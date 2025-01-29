£5k public toilet funding would be convenient for Eyemouth
Residents, businesses and visitors to the town will all benefit if £5,000 in funding to reopen toilets at the FMA car park in Harbour Road is agreed.
Members of Berwickshire Area Partnership will consider an application for the cash from Eyemouth Development Trust on Thursday, February 6.
The funding would be used to support the cost of running a pilot project to operate the public toilets, which are currently for disabled use only.
An assessment panel, which met earlier this month, is recommending Partnership members to rubber-stamp the funding.
A report to the meeting states: “The panel discussed this request at length.
“There was recognition of the support from local residents and local businesses to have these toilets open.
“The panel raised some concerns about the level of financial investment and commitment that will be needed to maintain clean, safe and accessible toilets but recognised the importance of having toilets for residents, businesses and visitors.
“The panel believes the asset transfer process that the group are currently underway with, with Scottish Borders Council, will assess and ensure the group has the capacity to take on this task.”
