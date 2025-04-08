£4.2 million conversion of office block into flats set to go ahead in Blyth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to convert an almost empty office block into 16 town centre flats have taken a step forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet has approved the business case for the project at Richard Stannard House in Blyth. It comes after the cabinet agreed the funding for the site in February.

The site is “underutilised” as it is currently only occupied by one business, with the lease ending in the summer. A second tenant’s lease expired in February, with a report identifying that the building would need a “major upgrade and refurbishment” to bring it in line with modern office standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy leader Richard Wearmouth said: “Blyth is changing for the better. There is a huge amount of work going on.

Richard Stannard House in Blyth. Photo: Google Streetview.

“We have been looking to re-purpose Richard Stannard House for some time. It has been office space but as things have changed post-Covid, there is not such a demand for office space in some of our town centres. This seems a great opportunity to get more town centre living in Blyth.

“This will create 16 new apartments in Blyth town centre, and will get people living in the centre of Blyth and spending money, helping to contribute to the success of all the other projects.

“There is significant appetite for people to lie in Blyth and enjoy all it has to offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding for the project comes from the £20.7 million secured by the council from the previous Government as part of the Levelling Up Deep Dive programme. The houses will be let by the site’s current owners, Advance Northumberland, the council’s arms-length development company – with the company also set to deliver the scheme.

The total cost of the project includes more than £370,000 already spent on surveys and investigations as well as a £3.85 million budget for construction work. It is anticipated that work will begin on the site in May.