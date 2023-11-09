£400,000 repairs to lighting on Royal Border Bridge in Berwick in the pipeline
Cabinet members at Northumberland County Council have approved an initial investment to allow detailed design to take place.
This follows an options survey which was carried out earlier this year and will pave the way for a further report and finally cost analysis.
The project is scheduled for delivery in the financial year 2024-25.
In 2009, a small group of volunteers led a project to get lighting on the iconic bridge to mark the the 150th anniversary of the death of the great railway engineer Robert Stephenson, who designed and constructed the bridge – a 28-arch viaduct spanning the River Tweed.
However, the lighting has been beset with problems in recent years, with floods and ice on the River Tweed damaging underwater cables and preventing some of the lights from functioning.
Cllr Georgina Hill, member for Berwick East on Northumberland County Council, who has championed this project with colleagues said: “I know residents will share my frustration about the length of time this is taking but will be pleased that there is this steady progress and a clear plan.
"Capital projects are being cancelled up and down the country by local authorities, due to the prevailing economic conditions, so it is great to know this is still progressing and that the council leader recognises the importance of resolving this matter and of this iconic bridge to the town.”