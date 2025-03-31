£4 million new build fire station is 'preferred option' for Berwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A decision on whether to build a new fire station in Berwick at a cost of over £4 million will be taken later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news was confirmed by Coun Gordon Stewart, Northumberland County Council’s (NCC) cabinet member for communities, at a meeting of full council. It followed a question from Berwick East Independent councillor Georgina Hill.

Talk of replacing the existing fire station on Ord Drive in Tweedmouth has gathered pace at the council in recent months. There are concerns over the age of the current property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Hill said: “Could you please give the latest news on the long talked about plan to build a new fire station in Berwick?”

Berwick's current Fire Station on Ord Drive. Photo: Google Maps.

Coun Stewart replied: “It has been discussed for some time. It has progressed as well.

“I have had indicative costs which have been worked out by officers. My preferred choice is a new build at a cost of above £4 million.

“Money in the region of £400,000 has already been allocated for Berwick Fire Station this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Hill said she had recently visited the station at Berwick and spoke to local fire crews. She asked for assurances around resources staffing for firefighters as well as better communication.

Coun Hill continued: “It seems that the internal communication that the fire service had is as poor as ours. Can you give assurances moving forward to the excellent fire men and women in Northumberland that they will be adequately resourced moving forward, and that communication will be much better?”

Coun Stewart said: “Firefighters in Northumberland are well-respected. They are the main focus of our attention.

“They will be respected and they will be provided with the best training and the best equipment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the meeting, Coun Hill said she raised the issues following the suspension of the chief fire and his deputy earlier this month.

She added: “A new fire station, of course, would be welcomed but the key assurance needed is that the fire service in Berwick, and elsewhere in the county, will be adequately resourced and our excellent fire men and women are fully supported.

“It is also apparent, rather like NCC generally, that their internal communication could be much better.”