A planning application to transform The Maltings in Berwick has been approved.

The proposed £25.9million redevelopment that would create a new theatre and cinema for the town was given the green light by Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday (August 5).

The proposals include a more flexible main theatre space, improved front and back of house facilities, a new rehearsal studio, the addition of two cinema screens and further community/cultural spaces.

There will also be improved accessibility, including enhanced wheelchair positions within the auditorium and level access backstage for performers.

A CGI of the new venue in Berwick that will be built over the next couple of years.

It is envisaged that work on the scheme will start later this year, with a view to opening in the second half of 2027.

The bid split opinion in the town, with 157 letters of objection and 251 in support.

The proposed building is 5m higher and would change the skyline, especially when viewed from the opposite side of the River Tweed.

A petition created by Julian Smart on behalf of the Berwick Heritage campaign group, who spoke during the meeting, calling on those involved with the application to ‘revise the design’ of the new building has more than 1,000 signatures. The Victorian Society also objected.

However, there were no other objections by statutory consultees and Berwick Town Council indicated its full support, with Mayor John Robertson among those speaking in favour during the meeting.

During the strategic planning committee meeting, councillors discussed the visual impact, highways issues and the design among other things.

When it came to the vote, there was one abstention and the other councillors were in favour of the application.

After the meeting, county council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This will be a stunning addition to the town, creating a modern cultural venue in the heart of Berwick on a site which has already established itself over the past 35 years.

“I’d like to thank people for the high levels of support for our ambition to redevelop the Maltings venue and enhancing its facilities.”

Ros Lamont, CEO of The Maltings (Berwick) Trust, added: “The Maltings (Berwick) Trust are absolutely delighted that the redevelopment of our Eastern Lane venue has been endorsed by the county council’s strategic planning committee and we look forward to working closely with project team on the next phase of delivery.”