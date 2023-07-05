The new building will house a three-screen cinema, facilities for a range of events such as live music and comedy as well as a cafe.

But some members of the committee meeting on Tuesday voiced concerns that the design of the new buildings in the town’s market place were not of a high standard.

Cllr Ian Hutchinson said: “We’ve got a great chance here to modernise the market square – it’s just a blank space at the moment. But this looks hideous. The design is terrible.

A CGI image of what the interior of the new Blyth cultural hub will look like. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

“Looking at this application, this is the one chance we have got to do something to make it attractive. I can’t support this at all because of the design – it’s absolutely disgusting.”

Labour’s Caroline Ball added: “It lacks ambition. What is it bringing? It’s not outstanding and it should be brilliant, we should be aiming for landmark venues in each of our town.”

However, there was also cross-party support for the project from other members.

Cllr Anna Watson, who represents the Isabella ward in Blyth, said: “People just want something to get on with it in Blyth. We’ve had so many consultations.

A CGI image of what the new Blyth cultural hub will look like. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

“I think we’re getting a fantastic cultural offering in Blyth. I really hope and want this to work and complete what we already have in the town.”

Cllr Barry Flux, member for Cramlington West, said he was a fan of the development. He also pointed out that letters had been sent to 200 residents, and the plans had not received a single objection.

He said: “I think it is absolutely brilliant – I think this is a beautiful building, I like it.

“Not one single person has complained. I’m at a loss as to why there’s so much negativity in this room. I support it wholeheartedly.”

As part of the plans, the Market Place will also be “significantly improved” around the new venue, with three times more green space, new lighting and improved street furniture. Nearby public toilets will be also be refurbished.