The Scottish Government has rubber-stamped the funding for the ambitious Destination Tweed programme, through the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.

Whilst the overall programme is made up of 13 projects, the £10m from Borderlands will directly support delivery of the River Tweed Trail project, which will create a 113-mile long walking and braided cycling route along the full length of the river from Moffat near the source of the Tweed to Berwick- upon-Tweed where the river meets the sea.

Visiting Tweed Forum’s headquarters at Old Melrose, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes confirmed the funding and also unveiled the distinctive branding for the trail which will help guide visitors along the route.

She said: “I am pleased to confirm Scottish Government funding of £10 million to help deliver Destination Tweed. This is an ambitious programme which will not only protect and enhance the region’s treasured natural assets but, in the River Tweed Trail, create a piece of infrastructure with which to capitalise on these assets, helping further grow, develop and showcase what the region has to offer.”

Cllr Euan Jardine, leader of Scottish Borders Council and Borderlands Partnership co-chair, said: “The Destination Tweed programme aims to capitalise on, protect and enhance this incredible asset that we have running through the region and help create a unique attraction which will share the nature, history and stories of the river and surrounding area with visitors from across the world.

“The River Tweed Trail is the keystone project within the £25 million Destination Tweed programme and will allow people to travel on foot or by bike from the source to the sea, connecting communities and attractions along the route.

“It will be one of the great long-distance routes in the UK. Along with the complementary cultural, river and landscape enhancement projects in the wider programme, it will enhance biodiversity, increase resilience to climate change impacts and increase footfall and visitor spend in communities along the route and surrounding area.”

It is estimated that the programme will help bring an additional 267,000 visitors a year to the area after 10 years, with associated spending of £27.9m.

This will help support around 400 existing jobs and also create opportunities for new businesses and employment opportunities.

Work has already started on developing the trail, which includes 166 separate packages. This includes the creation of new sections of path, major upgrades of existing paths, bridge replacements and repairs, access improvements, the development of safer pedestrian crossings as well as the introduction of new lighting and branded signage. It is estimated that the trail will be completed during 2028.

Luke Fisher, Destination Tweed project director, said: “We’re extremely grateful for the £10 million funding confirmed by the Deputy First Minister today to support the development of the River Tweed Trail.

“The River Tweed is one of the UK’s most highly designated and inspirational river corridors, famed across the world for its salmon fishing, great houses and castles, literary connections and wonderful natural environment.

“Through the sensitive development of the Trail and the delivery of a wide range of cultural, river and landscape enhancement projects, we will use these rich assets to harness the area’s tourism potential, connect communities along the length of the river and support the environment and economy across the south of Scotland and north Northumberland.”