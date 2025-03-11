£1 million spend agreed to develop "essential" extra care scheme in Blyth

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet has approved plans to spend £1 million to begin the development of a much-needed extra care facility in Blyth.

The money will be used to acquire land and property as well as carry out demolition work ahead of a full business case being submitted.

The project is part of the £20 million Energising Blyth Levelling Up Deep Dive, agreed under the previous Conservative Government.

A report presented to cabinet members stated that such schemes are “considered essential”, with Northumberland home to an ageing population.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth.

According to the 2021 census, the median age in Northumberland was 48 – the highest in the north.

Deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth said: “This is part of the Blyth deep dive project of funding we secured from Michael Gove. Part of what we’re doing is getting an extra care facility in Blyth, ensuring that older people are able to live in their homes longer and with dignity.

“Northumberland has an ageing population. This is the next step in delivering that extra care facility in Blyth.

“We are proposing £1 million to start the land acquisition and start targeted demolition. You will see more and more of this in due course.”

Some of the properties that will be demolished are already owned by the council, while additional land will also be acquired. At this point, the exact site remains confidential due commercial sensitivity.

Cabinet member for adult social care, Coun Wendy Pattison, added: “The extra care and supported housing is vital for the benefit of our vulnerable residents. This town centre location is absolutely perfect. I think this is a wonderful facility.”