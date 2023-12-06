Plans for an indoor 3G sports pitch and gym in a Blyth industrial estate have been knocked back by Northumberland County Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application was submitted to convert an industrial unit in Blyth Riverside Business Park into the sports facilities, which would also include a meeting and waiting area.

However, council planning officers rejected the application, saying it had not demonstrated community benefits of the venture would outweigh the loss of facilities for “main employment uses” that do not require public access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers’ report said: “Whilst this development would contribute to the range of services in Blyth overall, it is not well related to existing services and a sequential test has not been submitted to identify if there are more suitable central locations to support the vitality of Blyth town centre.