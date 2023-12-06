Proposed indoor sports pitch and gym in Blyth refused planning permission
A planning application was submitted to convert an industrial unit in Blyth Riverside Business Park into the sports facilities, which would also include a meeting and waiting area.
However, council planning officers rejected the application, saying it had not demonstrated community benefits of the venture would outweigh the loss of facilities for “main employment uses” that do not require public access.
Officers’ report said: “Whilst this development would contribute to the range of services in Blyth overall, it is not well related to existing services and a sequential test has not been submitted to identify if there are more suitable central locations to support the vitality of Blyth town centre.
“It is noted that Blyth town centre has suffered serious decline and the proposal is modest in size where there may be scope for its accommodation within the town centre area.”