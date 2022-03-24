Proposed glamping site turned down by Northumberland planners

The ‘small-scale’ holiday accommodation had been planned at Causey Park Farm, between Morpeth and Alnwick.

An application had sought change of use permission to accommodate glamping accommodation, including shepherd huts, lodges, or bespoke caravans in the former walled garden of Causey Park House.

A report on behalf of applicant, Ms C Hogg, had argued the siting of shepherd huts, lodges, or bespoke caravans do not constitute development or buildings and this application related to the change of use of the land.

Planning application.

But planning officer Ryan Soulsby, delegating refusal, reported: “The proposal would see the change of use of an area of undeveloped, scrub grassland to allow for the siting of glamping accommodation.

"Despite the proximity of the site to built form, the land parcel contributes to the sprawling opening countryside located to the south of Causey Park.

"The immediate and surrounding area have an untouched, rural character with the area clearly identifiable as designated green belt.

"The change of use of the land would ultimately increase activity at the application site which would impact the openness of the green belt upon both physical and visual grounds.

"Whilst the applicant claims that all structures on site would be temporary, the use of the site for glamping would ultimately generate an increased footfall at the site along with a significant increase in vehicle movements and parking. An increase in activity at the site, would represent harm to the green belt.”