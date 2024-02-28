News you can trust since 1854
Proposal for hundreds of granite plaques honouring veterans at Whitley Bay War Memorial

Plans have been submitted for a ‘veterans’ walkway’ at the Whitley Bay cenotaph to honour both fallen and living veterans.
By Austen Shakespeare
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:32 GMT
The proposals consist of the installation of up to 64 rows of granite plaques on ground level to surround the cenotaph, located on the southern side of The Links seafront area, in a “sunburst arrangement”. Each row will be made up of 10 individual slabs which can be dedicated to a veteran upon request.

Upon completion, the ‘Veterans’ Walk will be made up of 640 plaques engraved with the person’s name, regimental badge and years of service.

According to council documents, it is anticipated that the initial phase will see the first four rows of plaques installed with more to come following demand.

The plaques could be added alongside the statue and cenotaph at Whitley Bay War Memorial. (Photo by LDRS)The plaques could be added alongside the statue and cenotaph at Whitley Bay War Memorial. (Photo by LDRS)
The plaques could be added alongside the statue and cenotaph at Whitley Bay War Memorial. (Photo by LDRS)

Council documents stated: “This will not only offer an opportunity to honour the fallen but also people living who have served their country.

"A similar project has recently been completed in Mowbray Park in Sunderland, where planning consent was secured for up to 2,000 slabs.”

It continued: “The installation of the plaque will further improve local heritage information to visitors and a historic plaque will be in keeping with the heritage plaques that list the names of those fallen in conflicts.”

Whitley Bay councillor John O’Shea said: “I think it’s a fantastic installation. I do hope that particularly the veterans will be happy with this plan to celebrate those who gave up their lives and fought for people to live in the democracy we have.

“I hope it its welcomed by both residents and veteran associations.”

The Whitley Bay Memorial is a Grade II listed monument that was constructed around 1919. It was erected initially to commemorate those who gave their lives in the First World War from all three branches of the military and the merchant navy. Names of those who also gave their lives in the Second World War were subsequently added.

