The Northumberland County Council project will start on Monday (July 24) and it is expected to continue over an eight-week period.

This will include a full re-fit of the men’s, women’s and disabled toilets. Additional baby change spaces will also be available once the works are completed.

The site will be closed to the public during the works, but alternative facilities are being set up in the adjacent car park over the summer holiday period.

The Castlegate public toilets in Berwick.

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “The refurbishment of the Castlegate toilets will be much appreciated by all for many years to come.

“It will be great to have these new facilities open to the public in September.”

The existing automated ‘superloo’ toilets located in Eastern Lane car park and Woolmarket car park in Berwick town centre are also available to the public throughout the works at Castlegate.

The improvements are part of a wider £1.5million three-year programme of works to improve the standard of all of the 54 public toilets in the county for which the council has responsibility.

Coun John Riddle, the council’s cabinet member for local services, said: “Berwick is a historic and bustling town, attracting thousands of visitors every year.