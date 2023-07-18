News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Project to improve public toilets at Castlegate in Berwick to start soon

Refurbishment of the Castlegate public toilets in Berwick is set to get underway next week.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

The Northumberland County Council project will start on Monday (July 24) and it is expected to continue over an eight-week period.

This will include a full re-fit of the men’s, women’s and disabled toilets. Additional baby change spaces will also be available once the works are completed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site will be closed to the public during the works, but alternative facilities are being set up in the adjacent car park over the summer holiday period.

The Castlegate public toilets in Berwick.The Castlegate public toilets in Berwick.
The Castlegate public toilets in Berwick.
Most Popular

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “The refurbishment of the Castlegate toilets will be much appreciated by all for many years to come.

“It will be great to have these new facilities open to the public in September.”

The existing automated ‘superloo’ toilets located in Eastern Lane car park and Woolmarket car park in Berwick town centre are also available to the public throughout the works at Castlegate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The improvements are part of a wider £1.5million three-year programme of works to improve the standard of all of the 54 public toilets in the county for which the council has responsibility.

Coun John Riddle, the council’s cabinet member for local services, said: “Berwick is a historic and bustling town, attracting thousands of visitors every year.

“It is important to provide good quality facilities in the town for both residents and visitors – as we’re doing across the county.”

Related topics:BerwickNorthumberland County Council