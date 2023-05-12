News you can trust since 1854
Project to build a £220,000 new skate park in Blyth takes step forward as town council issues invitation to tender

Skateboarders in Blyth could soon have a new skate park as the town council has started the process of finding a company to design and build it.

By Craig Buchan
Published 12th May 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read

Blyth Town Council has issued an invitation to tender, encouraging companies to bid for achance to take on the project, and aims for construction to start by April 2024.

It is proposed the skate park will be installed in the Isabella area on land off Ogle Drive, near the Isabella Centre, and a budget of £220,000 has been set aside for the scheme.

Councillor Anna Watson, who represents Isabella ward on the county and town councils, said: “I am delighted to see things move forward. The current skate park had seen better days and was flooded in parts for many years.

Blyth Town Council is requiring a local skateboarder be employed on the project. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)Blyth Town Council is requiring a local skateboarder be employed on the project. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
“The late Olga Potts, councillor for the Isabella area, had started work to see that change.

“I am looking forward to seeing the plans and all the opportunities that are possible and really hoping for the next Olympic skateboarding champion to be from Blyth.

“I am fully behind this project.”

According to the invitation to tender, Blyth Town Council will install lighting and landscape around the outside of the skate park.

It will feature a snake run around the periphery aimed at younger users, a plaza section with street-type features, a flat space for beginner skaters or temporary structures, and a section with curved surfaces and obstacles to encourage aerial stunts.

The town council has also required a “member of the local skate scene” be employed by the contractor during the project.

