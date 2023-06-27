Northumberland County Council has confirmed that the contract for the project has been awarded and the start date for the works will be agreed following a meeting with the contractor.

In response to the news, Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “Not much longer now and it will be a relief to all to have a complete refurbishment of our Castlegate toilets that will include white rock walls, new surfacing and flooring that should alleviate odours and be easier to clean as the current walls and surfaces are porous and harbour odours.

“I have requested that work is to be started as soon as possible as these toilets are in a desperate state.

The Castlegate public toilets in Berwick.