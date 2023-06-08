News you can trust since 1854
Presentation strengthens 'special relationship' between Alnwick and RAF Boulmer

The special relationship between RAF Boulmer and Alnwick has been strengthened.
By Ian Smith
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST

Mayor Geoff Watson recently presented a certificate of appreciation to the Station’s Commanding Officer, Wing Commander Charlotte Best, at a reception at the base.

The citation read: ‘From Alnwick Town Council in gratitude for the service and friendship the personnel of Royal Air Force Boulmer have given to residents of Alnwick during the past 70 years.’

Cllr Watson said: “I felt it was important to mark the link between the station personnel and the residents of Alnwick. It really is a special relationship and long may it continue.”

Mayor Geoff Watson and RAF Boulmer Commanding Officer, Wing Commander Charlotte Best.Mayor Geoff Watson and RAF Boulmer Commanding Officer, Wing Commander Charlotte Best.
