Mayor Geoff Watson recently presented a certificate of appreciation to the Station’s Commanding Officer, Wing Commander Charlotte Best, at a reception at the base.

The citation read: ‘From Alnwick Town Council in gratitude for the service and friendship the personnel of Royal Air Force Boulmer have given to residents of Alnwick during the past 70 years.’

Cllr Watson said: “I felt it was important to mark the link between the station personnel and the residents of Alnwick. It really is a special relationship and long may it continue.”