The latest public notices for the south east Northumberland area includes an application for a premises licence at 76 Station Road in Ashington.

It has been submitted by the people behind a new independent café called The Tipsy Bean that is set to open in the near future.

As set out in the application, the premises consists of a public seating area (24 seats), public toilet, kitchen, prep room and a private garage to the rear of the building.

The Tipsy Bean intends to only serve alcohol for consumption on site and provide both live and recorded music in the public seating area.

Station Road in Ashington. Picture taken in August 2024.

The public notice for this application includes the following: “To permit live music 11:00 to 00:00 Monday to Saturday, 11:00 to 23:30 Sunday. Recorded music 07:30 to 00:00 Monday to Saturday, 10:00 to 23:30 Sunday. New Years Eve 10:00 to 00:30. Supply of alcohol (on sales) 11:00 to 00:00 Monday to Saturday, 11:00 to 23:30 Sunday. New Year's Eve 11:00 to 00:30.

A record of the application may be inspected at the offices of Northumberland County Council at: Licensing Department, Public Protection Service West Hartford Business Park, Cramlington, Northumberland, NE23 3JP – or online at www.northumberland.gov.uk/Business/Licences/Alcohol-entertainment.aspx

Meanwhile, a temporary road closure order by the county council so carriageway resurfacing and associated works can be carried out will prohibit the use by vehicular traffic on the following sections of highways in the Bedlington area next month: A1147 Spine Road to Milburn Terrace from its junction with Access Road from A1147 to Bomarsund Farm heading southwards for a distance of 370 metres; and C406 Red Row from its junction with A1147 Spine Road to Milburn Terrace heading south westwards for a distance of 75 metres.

The order also states: “It is expected that the roads will only be closed from the 24th November 2025 until the 29th November 2025 between the hours of 20:00 and 06:00 nightly during this period; however, the order will remain in place until 10th May 2026.

“Alternative routes will be available for use whilst the order is in force being via the A1147, A196, A1068, A193, A189, and vice-versa, and via the C406, C404, A1147, and vice-versa, respectively.”