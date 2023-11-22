A £131,000 refurbishment of the public toilets in Seahouses has been hailed as a great success.

Seahouses public toilets.

The revamp included the replacement of the mechanical and electrical installations, replacement of all sanitary ware, refurbishment of the internal fabric to the buildings, and creation of a new ‘Changing Places’ fully accessible disabled toilet facility.

One year on, Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: " I am very pleased with the results of the full refurbishment of the public toilets in Seahouses.

"This is something I had been pushing for since my election and have had several meetings on site with council officials and senior councillors to discuss the condition of the toilets.