Praise for revamp of Seahouses public toilets
The revamp included the replacement of the mechanical and electrical installations, replacement of all sanitary ware, refurbishment of the internal fabric to the buildings, and creation of a new ‘Changing Places’ fully accessible disabled toilet facility.
One year on, Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: " I am very pleased with the results of the full refurbishment of the public toilets in Seahouses.
"This is something I had been pushing for since my election and have had several meetings on site with council officials and senior councillors to discuss the condition of the toilets.
“My council inbox used to be full with complaints about the state and smell of the toilets. This summer I haven't had a single complaint. And having proper disabled toilet facilities means that the village is able to be enjoyed by people of all abilities. It’s a great success.”