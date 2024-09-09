Northumberland County Council’s head of children’s services has been praised for his service upon his retirement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Service director for children’s services Graham Reiter has now left the local authority having been in the role since 2022 following the resignation of Cath McEvoy-Carr.

Mr Reiter oversaw the Ofsted rating of his department improve from “good” to “outstanding” following a report earlier this year. meeting of the council’s family and children’s services overview and scrutiny committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Wayne Daley, chairman of the family and children’s services overview and scrutiny committee, said: “Graham has been with the council for a number of years and he has had a significant impact on young people in our council area. He came in at a very difficult time and I want to put on record our thanks to him for what he has done for a lot of young people.

Northumberland County Council's outgoing service director for children's services, Graham Reiter. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

“You have been an exemplary officer and you will be missed. In a lot of meetings I have attended, you are very highly regarded, and that’s very rare in children’s services where there are sometimes a lot of axes to grind.

“I do want to put on record our sincere thanks for everything you have done. I hope you have a long and glorious retirement.”

Labour’s Coun Les Bowman, who represents the Holywell ward, added: “I had a big issue within my ward related to children, and I went to Graham to ask for help and support – and it came immediately.

“Seaton Delaval and Holywell now are a better place to live because of him.”

Mr Reiter’s role will be taken up by Vicky McCloud.