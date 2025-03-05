Praise for council's improved response to severe weather in Northumberland after devastating impact of Storm Arwen

New measures brought in by Northumberland County Council in the wake of the devastating Storm Arwen have been praised as significant improvements.

The storm caused widespread chaos when it struck in November 2021, with hundreds of thousands of homes left without power – some for up to two weeks.

The response to the storm from officials was criticised in some quarters, leading to a wide-ranging review at the council to ensure the situation would not be repeated.

Since Arwen, Northumberland has experienced 14 named storms.

Damage caused by Storm Arwen in Northumberland. Photo: Will Cheung.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s communities and place scrutiny committee, cabinet member for communities Gordon Stewart warned: “We’re having more storms than ever before. There has been several storms of different degrees impacting on the county since Arwen.

“It is not like the old days where you might have been hit in the rural areas – many areas have been hit by storms. We have progressed since Storm Arwen, but we haven’t got it perfect.”

Emergency planning lead Helen Hinds said: “This is a positive story. We have come a long way since 2021.

“Our severe weather plan has been tested in Storm Bert (November 2024) and Storm Darragh (December 2024) and it was formally agreed the same week as Storm Eowyn (January).

“We now have 92 assistance centres around the county. We have definitely made improvements – there is clear water between ho w we responded to Storm Arwen and now.”

Alongside the assistance centres, data from Northern Powergrid is now provided in an “agreed format” to speed up the response, with the data also shared with adult social care colleagues to allow them to check on vulnerable clients. Gaps in contact are now passed to Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service for face-to-face visits.

An elderly woman was left on the floor in her home in Rothbury following the storm after falling in the dark. Fire crews were able to rescue the woman, who was suffering from hypothermia by the time she was found.

Green Party leader Nick Morphet said: “It sounds like you have done a great job. It is fantastic to see how far we have come since Storm Arwen and it is great you have identified areas for improvement.”