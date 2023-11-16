Potential sites in Northumberland identified to be part of new 5G Innovation Region

The Borderlands has been named as one of ten new 5G Innovation Regions to share in a £36m fund from the UK Government.

This new technology will be integrated at five sites around the region with initial potential identified at: Kielder Castle and Forest, The Sill @ Hadrian’s Wall, Destination Tweed, Windermere 5G Ferry and Stranraer Marina.

These projects have been chosen because they can be delivered and replicated, with learnings feeding into the Borderlands’ renewed Digital Infrastructure Strategy, and building on the existing success of the Borderlands Digital Voucher scheme which has invested £3.4m across Cumbria and Northumberland.

The successful 5G bid submitted by the Borderlands Partnership comprises five cross-border local authorities including Northumberland.

Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland.

They say that making full use of the opportunity from the better functionality of 5G is essential if the Partnership is to fulfil its vision for a revitalised Borderlands of increased job and business opportunities, and attracting more people to live, work and visit the region.

5G Innovation has both commercial and environmental applications, with examples including supporting digital ticketing and payments, providing real time traffic and destination management and monitoring water quality through wireless enabled buoys.

Cllr Mark Fryer, leader of Cumberland Council and Borderlands Partnership co-chair, said: “The Borderlands is world renowned as a tourist destination but historically has lacked digital connectivity to enable people to make the most of their visit and for all our communities to gain the most benefit from these visitors.

“We have ambitions of region wide connectivity which will seamlessly support access to community and visitor information, wayfinding, highlight areas of congestion and encourage visitors to explore the hidden parts of our region.

The River Tweed in the Scottish Borders.

“Advanced wireless technology can enhance how we tell the story of Borderlands communities, building the tourist economy whilst protecting our environment and local assets.”

Sir John Whittingdale MP, Minister of Data and Digital Infrastructure, said: “We’re channelling millions into local areas to unlock the potential of cutting-edge 5G wireless and digital technologies.