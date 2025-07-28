Northumberland County Council is starting its preparations for a new Local Plan - and inviting suggestions on possible sites for a range of future development uses.

Sites to accommodate the needs of new and expanding businesses delivering jobs are particularly encouraged, together with those that will support affordable homes and housing for older and vulnerable residents.

Bamburgh councillor Guy Renner-Thompson is calling for landowners to consider sites for affordable housing on the coast, which has seen its population fall in the last ten years as more and more properties become second homes, short-term holiday lets and AirBnB rentals.

He said: “It’s only natural that landowners may want to get the highest price for their land. But they might not realise that where they would not get planning permission for big expensive houses, the council might allow affordable housing for local people, and we are actively looking for sites.

“Companies are bussing workers up from Newcastle because there aren't enough young working people in the area. If we don't make it easier to get a house our coastal communities will die.”

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “This is the start of a major project to enable us set out clearly where, what type and how much development is needed in the county over the next 20 years.

“At our July Cabinet meeting, we approved a Northumberland Local Plan Evaluation report that concluded that, while the current Local Plan continues to be effective, there is now an opportunity for communities to be involved in shaping a new plan.

“This will guide future growth in the county and importantly will help us be ready for when changes in national planning policy start to impact the effectiveness of strategic policies in the plan.

“It will also ensure that opportunities for economic and housing growth will match local priorities and can be appropriately planned.”

The ‘call for sites’ represents one of the first steps in preparing a new Local Plan. Submitted sites will be assessed, and if found to be suitable will be considered for meeting development needs across the county.

The ‘call for sites’ is available on the council’s website at https://nland.cc/sitecall and will remain open until September 30.