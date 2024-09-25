A planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council to build 36 flats and 23 houses in the Coldstream area.

Concerns are growing that plans for a major new £11.5million social housing development in Coldstream pose a serious risk to the stability of the town’s infrastructure.

A planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council to build 36 flats and 23 houses on the site of a former agricultural engineering works on Duns Road.

The development is a joint venture between Selkirk-based Eildon Housing Association and Northumberland-based Sincera Retail Solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a recognised need for social housing locally. However, serious concerns have been raised over the impact of adding an additional 250 people into an existing community of 2,000.

Around 30 objections to the development have been submitted to the council, with concerns also expressed by Coldstream & District Community Council, together with a handful in support.

Other issues of concern raised are around a lack of consultation over the plans, potential contamination of the land, question marks over the design plans and a lack of recreational areas.

Objectors deny any claims of Nimbyism – Not In My Backyard – stating that the plans in their current form threaten the town’s economic and social stability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One objector states: “The issue of density of population per hectare has to be a concern with the development – other local estates have a density of between 16 and 23 head per hectare – this development is 74!

“The land has been contaminated from as far back as the 1950s with frequent oil spills and animal carcasses among other items including machinery into the two quarries there.”

Another adds: “Who decided on the number of houses in the development? Clearly, the proposed number is much too heavy in the space suggested.”

The community council approached the headteacher of Coldstream Primary School over the impact of the plans and was informed that additional pupils would be welcomed as it would reduce the likelihood of future closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Coldstream Medical Practice say there would be a “massive impact” in adding 240 people to its current patient list of 3,931 particularly with no additional funding.

The design brief is to provide properties which are of mixed sizes and will address a “wide number of occupancy demands in the local area”.

The homes would range from one-bedroom bungalows to five/six-person houses and also include three/four-person accommodation in the form of houses and terraced blocks of flats.

A spokesperson for Eildon Housing Association said the proposed development is exclusively social rented housing, “offering much-needed one, two, three and four bedroom properties”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report with the application, from Coldstream-based Ross Architectural Ltd, says: “The developer has a vested interest in the development and, along with Eildon Housing Association, recognises the importance that good place making has in providing conservation areas of tomorrow.

“By providing a developer-led solution, the proposals adopt a layout and building types that work with the site, landform and established settlement.

“Through the use of spatial and architectural typologies, the proposals seek to create a place that is welcoming to local people and newcomers alike.

“Green spaces have been provided with seated areas and on-site parking, and an electric vehicle charge point is proposed.”