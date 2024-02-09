Ponteland opticians' bid to change the appearance of shop front turned down by Northumberland County Council
The application at 25 Main Street, which required listed building consent as well as full planning permission, was looking to introduce detailed timber paneling to the frontage that would have surrounded the doors and windows. The existing door would have been replaced to reflect this style.
The alterations would have also included new signage to the frontage itself and a replacement of the existing hanging signage.
But the bid by Geoff Steven & Sons has been refused by Northumberland County Council under delegated powers.
The report by planning officers included the following: “The use of illumination (halo) for the fascia lettering and hanging sign is not appropriate on the listed building, which was formerly a house.
“The proposed development represents harm to heritage assets. No public benefits have been identified that would outweigh this level of harm.”