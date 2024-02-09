Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application at 25 Main Street, which required listed building consent as well as full planning permission, was looking to introduce detailed timber paneling to the frontage that would have surrounded the doors and windows. The existing door would have been replaced to reflect this style.

The alterations would have also included new signage to the frontage itself and a replacement of the existing hanging signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the bid by Geoff Steven & Sons has been refused by Northumberland County Council under delegated powers.

The site in Ponteland. Picture by Google.

The report by planning officers included the following: “The use of illumination (halo) for the fascia lettering and hanging sign is not appropriate on the listed building, which was formerly a house.