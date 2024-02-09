News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Ponteland opticians' bid to change the appearance of shop front turned down by Northumberland County Council

A proposal by an opticians in Ponteland that would have included a new heritage style fascia board has been refused.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The application at 25 Main Street, which required listed building consent as well as full planning permission, was looking to introduce detailed timber paneling to the frontage that would have surrounded the doors and windows. The existing door would have been replaced to reflect this style.

The alterations would have also included new signage to the frontage itself and a replacement of the existing hanging signage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the bid by Geoff Steven & Sons has been refused by Northumberland County Council under delegated powers.

Most Popular
The site in Ponteland. Picture by Google.The site in Ponteland. Picture by Google.
The site in Ponteland. Picture by Google.

The report by planning officers included the following: “The use of illumination (halo) for the fascia lettering and hanging sign is not appropriate on the listed building, which was formerly a house.

“The proposed development represents harm to heritage assets. No public benefits have been identified that would outweigh this level of harm.”

Related topics:PontelandNorthumberland County Council