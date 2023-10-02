Police refute claims officers will be moved out of some stations in north Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes after Wooler county councillor Mark Mather raised concerns in a meeting last week.

Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting of the authority’s communities and place scrutiny committee, Cllr Mather said he had been made aware of proposed changes by a serving police officer and that it could increase the public’s fear of crime.

The force has said there are “no plans” to make changes to the rural policing hubs.

Berwick police station.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “As a force, we remain fully committed to providing the best possible service to our communities – and that includes to those living in rural areas.

“At present, there are no plans to close or make changes to the locations of our rural policing response hubs. On occasion, officers may work flexibly between the hubs so they can continue to effectively police the wider area depending on demand.

“This is nothing new or specific to rural policing – and is just one example of how we continue to be dynamic in our approach to fighting crime and keeping people safe.

"We are proud of the fantastic teamwork shown between officers, volunteers, partners and residents and will continue to do everything we can to serve our rural communities in the most effective way.”

Cllr Mark Mather.

Speaking on Wednesday, Coun Mather had said: “I have been alerted by a local police officer to potential changes in policing, where response officers aren’t going to be based in all the stations, they’re going to be more centralised.

“This would include response officers moved from Berwick to Alnwick. I think this is potentially going to increase the fear of crime and the response people are going to get.

“If that does happen, it needs to come to the committee and it needs to be scrutinised.”

He has also written to the Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner.

Cllr Mather has also raised concerns that there is no custody suite in north Northumberland so it can take a large chunk of an officer’s shift to travel the distance required.