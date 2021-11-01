The former Wooler First School site.

Recent incidents at the former Wooler First School site have been recorded as criminal damage.

The incidents were reported by PC Curtis Ritchie to a meeting of Wooler Parish Council.

The site has been disused since the first school moved to a shared site with Glendale Middle School on Brewery Road in 2015.

Meanwhile, councillors have called for further safety measures to be put in place after a series of test pits were dug on a part of the old school site. The Parochial Church Council is assessing potential use of the land for an extension of the cemetery.

Cllr Helen Deane-Hall asked: "I know they’re not meant to be on the site but if someone is on there and falls down a hole, who is responsible?”

Councillors have agreed to put together plans for a garden rockery on The Peth in a bid to overcome parking on the grass.

“It’s been ruining the grass and we’ve tried putting up signage which has been ignored,” said Cllr Mark Mather.

He also believed the first tenants were set to move into council homes on the new Weetwood Road site.

It was revealed that 3,000 crocus bulbs had recently been planted by the riverside. A further 3,000 daffodil bulbs have also been planted around the town.

Northumbrian Water are carrying out works at the School Farm Field site over the coming days.

It was revealed that the town’s Christmas lights will be put up over the weekend of November 13-14.

The community carol service on December 14 will raise funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

