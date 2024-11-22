Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calls have been made for more affordable housing in a Northumberland seaside village after plans for four expensive new homes were approved.

The houses will be built in Newton-by-the-Sea despite claims from residents there is “no market” for the properties and concerns they will become second homes or holiday lets.

At a meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Planning Committee, council officers insisted that a legal agreement was in place that would ensure the homes could only be sold as primary residences.

The applicant has previously described the plans as a “£4 million development”.

Local ward councillor Wendy Pattison, objecting to the plans, said: “These four properties are in the wrong location and are the wrong type of housing for what is quintessentially a beautiful coastal village. They will attract expensive buyers and young families, which Newton needs badly, will not be able to afford these properties.

“I understand the applicant has offered to make these primary residences, but I am concerned about enforcement – because they will be sold on, and sold on again, and enforcement becomes difficult.”

Newton-by-the-Sea Parish Council also objected to the proposals. In a statement, they wrote: “The need for affordable homes is well-known. There is a shortage of affordable homes to buy or rent.

“This housing is clearly executive and is not affordable or accessible for first-time buyers. The parish council considers claims of freeing up existing housing stock as being unfounded.

“These homes will be well out of the price range of the vast majority of local people. Our experience of expensive housing locally is that it is bought by people moving fro outside the area, often wishing to retire.”

The application was submitted by FORM Properties with support by Hedley Planning. It was also designed by award-winning Hexham-based architects Elliot Architects.

Applicant Michael Foster-Smith said: “I was born and raised in the village – my family lived there for over forty years. I appreciate the setting demands a design of real quality.

“I have seen first-hand the impact of the housing stock being sold has had on the community. They are not high density, low cost but it offers high-quality houses capable of being long-term family homes.”

Cllr Trevor Thorne, proposing approval, said: “I don’t think it is over-development. Newton has not seen a lot of development over the years.

“I do think this is a high-quality development. Looking at the plans, they seem to be very attractive houses, they look as though they will have character.

“I can’t see any planning reasons why we could refuse the application.”

Other members were less convinced, but also struggled to find a legitimate reason to refuse the plans.

Cllr Isabel Hunter said: “This is a very difficult one. I can understand the objectors and the local members, but it is finding a valid reason to stand up at an appeal.”

Cllr Georgina Hill added: “I would predict that they don’t sell and the applicant comes back cap in hand saying ‘we could do holiday lets’.

“We need to be as tight as anything. If they can’t sell them, it is not our problem. We need housing, but I would love to see applications that are affordable for local people.”

Despite the concerns, the plans were unanimously approved by the committee.