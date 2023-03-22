Northumberland County Council has been selected as one of 25 organisations invited to apply to the first phases of the national PlayZone programme.

A PlayZone is an outdoor space - often referred to as a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) which can be used for a range of sports and physical activities for all ages.

Eight eligible communities have been identified for Phase One with a further eight for Phase Two.

How a PlayZone could look.

Potential Phase One sites are: Alnwick Community Centre (Community @NE66); Hexham Priory School; Amble Welfare; Newbiggin MUGA, next to the Sports Centre and Community Hub; West Lea Football Field, Bedlington; Hirst Park, Ashington; Eastwoods Park, West Wylam; and Cleaswell Hill Park, Choppington.

Consultation is underway to shape the plans and ensure that the new facilities meet the needs of communities both now, and into the future.

Phase Two consultation will get underway soon for communities in Haltwhistle, Seaton Valley, Berwick, Cramlington, Wooler, East Bedlington, Blyth and Lynemouth.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member with responsibility for Healthy Lives, said: “We are delighted that Northumberland has been included in the early phases of this national scheme.

Alnwick Community Centre.

“We’ve had a brilliant response to the first phase of consultation and there is lots of enthusiasm for the PlayZones, but there is still time to have your say.

“This is an exciting opportunity to give more people of all ages access to safe spaces where they can socialise and keep active.

“It’s very important that it’s led by what our residents in our communities want to see and which sports and fitness activities they want to be catered for in the design.

“The survey takes just a few minutes to complete, so I hope people will share their views.”

Using investment from the Football Foundation and Sport England, the PlayZones programme aims to engage with local communities across the country to create outstanding sports and activity spaces and tackle inequalities in participation.

There is funding available to eligible communities that match the programme’s priorities to refurbish an existing multi-use games area (MUGA) or create a new one.