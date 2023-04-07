The new Milburn Park Play Area features a one-of-a-kind lighthouse specially designed for the playground.

It was officially opened by Mayor of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Town Council Louise Spratt at a ceremony on Thursday, April 6.

Cllr Spratt said: “It looks absolutely brilliant and Wickstead Leisure have done a wonderful job with design and installation.

Paddy was the first to test out the new playground equipment.

“The lighthouse is magnificent and visible from Church Point, and surprisingly the Spital Estate too.

“This facility was made possible by Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Town Council with significant financial contributions from Northumberland County Council and by local landowners, Mr Clippingdale and Jeff Charlton. We thank both very much.

“Thanks also go to my fellow councillors and officers.”

The town council had amended plans for the site, originally consulted on in 2021, after having second thoughts about a splash play area, given the proximity of the park to the bay.

The opening ceremony for the new playground.

Cllr Spratt added: “We will no longer be providing splash play facilities on the remainder of this tarmac area but we have a few ideas, and will be consulting the community on this just after Easter to see what you think.

“We hope the children of Newbiggin and visitors enjoy these new facilities for many years to come.”

The new facilities were put to use immediately by local children Thomas and Paddy.

The town council had previously put out a statement discouraging use of the park until an official safety inspection was carried out.