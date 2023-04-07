News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
1 hour ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 hour ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
2 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
3 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
4 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Playground in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea's Milburn Park with unique lighthouse slide officially opened

Children visiting Newbiggin-by-the-Sea now have a new playground to enjoy, after work at the site was completed this week.

By Craig Buchan
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

The new Milburn Park Play Area features a one-of-a-kind lighthouse specially designed for the playground.

It was officially opened by Mayor of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Town Council Louise Spratt at a ceremony on Thursday, April 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Spratt said: “It looks absolutely brilliant and Wickstead Leisure have done a wonderful job with design and installation.

Paddy was the first to test out the new playground equipment.Paddy was the first to test out the new playground equipment.
Paddy was the first to test out the new playground equipment.
Most Popular

“The lighthouse is magnificent and visible from Church Point, and surprisingly the Spital Estate too.

“This facility was made possible by Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Town Council with significant financial contributions from Northumberland County Council and by local landowners, Mr Clippingdale and Jeff Charlton. We thank both very much.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thanks also go to my fellow councillors and officers.”

The town council had amended plans for the site, originally consulted on in 2021, after having second thoughts about a splash play area, given the proximity of the park to the bay.

The opening ceremony for the new playground.The opening ceremony for the new playground.
The opening ceremony for the new playground.

Cllr Spratt added: “We will no longer be providing splash play facilities on the remainder of this tarmac area but we have a few ideas, and will be consulting the community on this just after Easter to see what you think.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We hope the children of Newbiggin and visitors enjoy these new facilities for many years to come.”

The new facilities were put to use immediately by local children Thomas and Paddy.

The town council had previously put out a statement discouraging use of the park until an official safety inspection was carried out.

The new playground has a custom-designed lighthouse feature.The new playground has a custom-designed lighthouse feature.
The new playground has a custom-designed lighthouse feature.
Town CouncilMayor