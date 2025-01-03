Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising campaign with a £150,000 target has been launched in a north Northumberland village.

Beadnell Parish Council wants to refurbish its playground as most of the equipment needs replacing.

Weather and coastal location has affected the wooden supports of the existing equipment, installed 16 years ago, and these can’t be simply replaced.

The parish council has been consulting children and families who use the playground on what they would like.

Beadnell playground.

The council displayed three potential plans at a recent consultation event and used the feedback to decide on a successful bid.

The new playground will include more equipment for very young children as well as more exciting opportunities for older children seeking a ‘wow’ factor.

Materials will include galvanised steel and posts constructed from ‘TexMade’, a maintenance free, sustainable material made from textile waste.

The community raised £68,000 for the existing playground in 2007/8.

The Meadow Lane facility is well used by local children as well as children visiting relatives and tourists.

Beadnell has one of the highest levels of second and holiday homes in the country. The parish currently has 771 dwellings but only 280 (36%) are permanent residences.

The village also has 45 new permanent residency houses which, when fully occupied, will increase the total number of residents by 10-15%.

Councillors are discussing fundraising events for next summer and hoping local businesses will also support them.

A parish council spokesperson said: “The playground is one of the few places locally where tourists, visitors and residents mix and provides opportunities for children who live in the area to meet children from other backgrounds, helping them to build better social skills through play. The playground is also somewhere safe for different generations within the community to gather and meet.

"We had lots of help raising the money last time with a combination of local community events, sponsored events such as an abseil down Bamburgh Castle walls, and personal efforts such as children on the caravan site creating and selling friendship bracelets. All offers of help with the fundraising will be very welcome.”

Anyone wanting to donate towards the cost can email clerk@beadnell parishcouncil.org.uk

The parish council would also like to learn of any charitable trusts willing to support the plans and anyone who would like to get involved in fundraising.