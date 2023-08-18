Plaque set to recognise historical significance of bridge linking England with Scotland

The Union Chain Bridge, near Paxton, was opened in July 1820 and is internationally significant as Europe’s first iron suspension bridge designed to carry vehicular traffic, and the oldest in the world still to do so.

The bridge was designed by Captain Samuel Brown and influenced later suspension bridges worldwide.

A major programme of repair and alterations has recently been completed that required the dismantling and reassembly of the bridge.

Chain Bridge spanning the Tweed, and the border, between England and Scotland at Horncliffe.

Now the National Transport Trust has been given approval by Scottish Borders Council to erect one of its ‘Red Wheels’ plaques at the site.

The plaques recognise sites of transport significance.

The Trust proposes that the Red Wheel is fixed to the centre of the northern anchor at the Scottish end of the bridge.

Fixings will be be placed into the mortar joints to minimise the damage to the structure. The Red Wheel will incorporate a QR code, linking to the appropriate page on the Trust’s website where extensive further historical detail will be found.

In his report approving the application, SBC planning officer Paul Duncan says: “The proposed plaque would be sited on a low stone wall and, being positioned perpendicular to the bridge and road, should not be unduly prominent on approaching the crossing.