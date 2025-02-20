Plans underway to extend Northumberland Line to Newbiggin
The railway line opened to passengers in December for the first time since the 1960s. Currently, just two of the stations are in operation, with the rest set to be completed throughout 2025.
However, prominent local politicians have already voiced support for extending the railway line beyond Ashington to the coast.
Speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council, deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth revealed work had begun and praised the work of Newbiggin Central and East’s Coun Liz Simpson.
He said: “Undoubtably there is more we could be doing in terms of public transport. We definitely want to see the expansion of the Northumberland Line.
“I think that there is every potential that we can get a railway station across into Newbiggin. Indeed, I have asked officers to start on that work.
“I’m grateful for all the lobbying that Coun Simpson has done for her community. She has been a stalwart for Newbiggin, and she has been fantastic for driving this forward.”
Coun Simpson previously served as the deputy leader of Northumberland Labour, but left the party to sit as an independent after being blocked from standing at the next election. She has confirmed she will contest her seat in May.
At the opening of the £300 million railway in December, Conservative council leader Glen Sanderson and North East Labour Mayor Kim McGuinness both said they would like to see the project extended.
Coun Sanderson revealed funding had been committed in the North East Combined Authority spending programme to “look seriously” at continuing the line to Newbiggin.
Coun Wearmouth first revealed the line could be extended in June, following the publication of details of a £110m investment fund from US equity firm Blackstone as part of the deal to build an AI datacentre campus at Cambois near Blyth.
The money has been earmarked for job creation and driving growth, with the first £30m expected this year.
In January, the council revealed that 50,000 residents made journeys on the Northumberland Line in the first month of operation.
