Plans to turn disused Newbiggin church into a home refused by council
An application by Shaun Willis sought change of use permission for the former St Mary’s RC Church on Front Street.
The proposal received the support of Newbiggin Town Council which noted the benefits of reusing a long-vacant building as a home.
The Northumberland and Newcastle Society also welcomed the proposal, noting the building would remain identifiable as a place of worship.
Planners at Northumberland County Council agreed the proposed change of use to residential was acceptable and no objections were raised by the conservation officer.
However, planners reported no legal agreement was in place for the developer’s contribution to its Coastal Mitigation Service.
"With no agreement (Section 106 Agreement) in place to legally secure the coastal mitigation contributions the application cannot be recognised as acceptable,” said planners.