Plans to turn disused Newbiggin church into a home refused by council

By Ian Smith
Published 29th Aug 2025, 14:39 BST
Plans to convert a disused church in Newbiggin have been refused by planners.

An application by Shaun Willis sought change of use permission for the former St Mary’s RC Church on Front Street.

The proposal received the support of Newbiggin Town Council which noted the benefits of reusing a long-vacant building as a home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northumberland and Newcastle Society also welcomed the proposal, noting the building would remain identifiable as a place of worship.

A change of use application has been refused.placeholder image
A change of use application has been refused.

Planners at Northumberland County Council agreed the proposed change of use to residential was acceptable and no objections were raised by the conservation officer.

However, planners reported no legal agreement was in place for the developer’s contribution to its Coastal Mitigation Service.

"With no agreement (Section 106 Agreement) in place to legally secure the coastal mitigation contributions the application cannot be recognised as acceptable,” said planners.

Related topics:Northumberland County CouncilNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice