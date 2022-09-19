An application to upgrade the facilities at the bus station has been lodged by Northumberland County Council.

The proposal includes the addition of a baby changing facility and the recovering of the roof.

A planning report states: ‘The internal elements of the toilets are ageing and require upgrading to provide more modern facilities together with alterations to the layout internally to provide increased provision of handwashing and drying.

Wooler public toilets and bus station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The current layout of cubicles is also cramped and lacking in light, and it is felt that the new layouts will improve the feel and comfort of the facilities.

‘The external fabric of the building has some repair issues which will be considered at the same time as the internal works are taking place.’

The proposal for baby changing facilities was made by Cllr Mark Mather.